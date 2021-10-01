Peter Nygard consents to extradition to United States

WINNIPEG -

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has consented to being extradited to the United States to face charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Scott Farlinger, a lawyer for the Attorney General of Canada, told the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal on Friday that Nygard will be consenting to the application and Nygard will be extradited.

Farlinger told court Nygard won’t be extradited immediately, and it will still be up to Canada’s justice minister.

Nygard, as well as his lawyer Brian Greenspan, then confirmed that he consented to the application for extradition. Nygard told court he understands the significance of what he has consented to.

Greenspan said that Nygard maintains his innocence, noting that by consenting to the extradition it will allow his client to answer to charges in the United States and raise his defence.

Joyal told Nygard he can’t be extradited for at least 30 days. He said Nygard can appeal, though his appeal would be limited given his consent, and he can apply for judicial interim release (bail), while the justice minister decides whether to extradite.

The charges have not been proven in court.

-With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb and Danton Unger.