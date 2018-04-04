

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada has issued a recall of stuffed animal bunnies that were sold at Dollar Tree Canada locations.

According to the recall, around 41,000 of the plush bunnies were sold between January 2018 and March 2018 in Canada.

While Health Canada and Dollar Tree Canada haven’t received any reports of injuries or incidents so far, the recall is being issued after random sampling found the toys didn’t meet Canadian requirements. The recall notice said it is possible noses and eyes on the animals could come loose and create a choking hazard.

Consumers are being told to take the toys away from kids and throw them in the garbage.

More information is available on the Health Canada website.