

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





UPDATE: Police said Friday they Trevor Williams has been arrested. Police would like to thank the many people in the St. James area who provided information.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are seeking the public’s help in locating 34-year old Trevor Jonathan Williams.

Williams is wanted on three warrants in Manitoba related to violence and weapons offences.

He’s described as a five foot three male weighing about 135 lbs. He has a medium build, short or shaved brown hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on his calf and abdomen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trevor Jonathan Williams is asked to call the 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers.