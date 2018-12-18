

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP arrested three teen boys in three different Manitoba communities following multiple reports of social media threats on Tuesday.

Around 12:10 p.m. RCMP in Thompson, Man., responded to a report of social media threats aimed at students at R.D. Parker Collegiate. Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy, who is enrolled at the high school. Charges are pending.

Then around 8 p.m., the Carman RCMP received a report of threats directed towards students at Carman Collegiate. A male youth from Carman, Man., who is a student at the school, was arrested and charges are pending.

At 10:20 p.m. officers in Beausejour also received a report about threats made on social media against students at École Edward Schreyer School. A male youth from the RM of Springfield, Man., who is a student at the school, was arrested and charges are pending.

The three boys range in age from 13 to 17.

The Mounties remind parents and guardians to speak to children about social media responsibility and what to do if they see an online threat.

"Talk to you children about what they are doing and saying online. Remind them that their actions on social media can have serious consequences and can lead to criminal charges," said Corp. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP in a news release.

"If your children see something concerning online, ensure they know to immediately alert you, to contact police, or notify a teacher."