WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking residents of the Point Douglas neighbourhood to search their properties for a missing man last seen in the area.

Winnipeg police said members of the Winnipeg Search and Rescue Volunteer Association were out on Saturday searching back lanes, green spaces, wooded areas and the riverbank for 31-year-old Amninder Grewal.

Grewal's family previously told CTV News he went to pay his phone bill at Kildonan Place on April 15, and then took a cab from the mall to the North End. He hasn't been seen since.

On Tuesday, police said Grewal's last confirmed sighting was in the Point Douglas neighbourhood, and they are now asking residents to help with the search.

"The public is asked to assist with this investigation by searching their own residential and commercial properties in the Point Douglas area," police said in a release.

"If Mr. Grewal was in distress at the time of his disappearance, he may have sought shelter in garages, sheds, under decks or in a vehicle."

Police describe Grewal as five-foot-eleven, with a thin build, short black hair, a full beard, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black touque, and a black hoody with BENCH written across the chest in white lettering.

If anyone has information about where Grewal is or finds something during their search, they are asked to call the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.