Police dog called in, officers assaulted while responding to attempted murder: RCMP

Powerview RCMP officers responding to an attempted murdered were assaulted Monday night.

Police began to investigate at around 10 p.m., when officers received report of an assault, which occurred at a home on Highway 11 in the RM of Alexander.

When officers got to the scene, they located a seriously injured adult female outside of the residence, and an adult male holding a young child.

Officers then determined that the male was the suspect. When approached, he ran into the home with the child.

Police said it made attempts to get the man to hand over the child to family members, or RCMP, but he refused and was acting agitated and erratic.

The man then threatened officers and family members.

When the suspect set the child down, an officer quickly picked up the child and got her to safety.

However, the suspect then rushed towards officers and a Conducted Energy Weapon was used – but had no effect.

The suspect then assaulted the officers by biting and punching them. He then ran out of the back of the home, and into a shed.

Officers called back-up and Police Dog Services, and contained the area. The officers and police service dog, Mack, then entered the shed and located the suspect who was hiding.

While being placed into custody he assaulted officers by biting, punching, and kicking them.

He was arrested, placed into custody, and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The female victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, and then transported to Winnipeg for further care.

Multiple officers sustained minor injuries, with one being treated in hospital and subsequently released.

The child was not physically injured.

The 36-year-old male has been charged with multiple charges, including attempted murder, four counts of assaulting a peace officer, three counts of uttering threats, and charges of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily hard and resisting arrest.

He was taken into custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.