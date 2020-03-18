WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is doing its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by closing all the police station duty offices to the public.

The WPS said starting Wednesday at 4 p.m. all offices will be closed and Winnipeggers will not be able to walk-in to file complaints or inquires.

Going to the offices will be by pre-arranged appointments only. This includes people being released on pending charges and scheduled for fingerprints.

Police said these changes will not impact emergency calls or give priority to ongoing investigations.

People are still being told to call 911 if there is an emergency and they will be asked some additional questions regarding people’s health and if they are self-isolating.

If someone has questions regarding COVID-19 they are being told to call Health Links at 204-788-8200.

The WPS said it is dedicated to the safety needs of the community, the well-being of employees and flattening the curve of COVID-19.