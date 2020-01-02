WINNIPEG -- Police in Brandon, Man., had to deal with a different kind of trespassing call Thursday morning, after what appeared to be a young moose was spotted in the back yard of a residence.

Officers were called to Viceroy Cresent at around 9 a.m. for a “report of a suspicious individual in a back yard,” said the Brandon Police Service in an update to media.

“If you look on a map, it’s on the west end of town, which is really close to the edge of town,” said Sgt. Kirby Sararas, explaining it isn’t unusual to see other wildlife in that area.

“Very common for deer to be in that area, definitely,” she said, explaining a moose spotting is much rarer, estimating one wanders into the city around once a year.

“And they are bigger, and probably a little bit more predictable. So, just wanting to make sure it go safely out of town was a priority.”

(Source: Brandon Police Service.)

Sararas said the moose wasn’t disturbing anything.

“But the concern is, what if it feels threatened?” she said, adding that police and city animal control officers also help keep people away from the animal to prevent it from getting spooked.

“The visitor was corralled north toward the river by police and animal control officers where we hope he finds the life he’s looking for,” said the update.