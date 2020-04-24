WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a homicide investigation got underway in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Friday.

Officers were called to 700 block of Victor Street near Wellington Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Friday night police said officers found a deceased male.

Police tape could be seen in the area.

Officers said there is no risk to the public, and add police will be at the scene for some time.

This is a developing story and CTV News will share more details as they come in.

-With files from Renee Rodgers