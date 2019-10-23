Police investigating a serious incident in Elmwood
Melissa Hansen
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 7:23AM CST
Police are on the scene of what they are calling a serious incident in the 300 block of Talbot Ave.
Police tape surrounds an apartment building at 334 Talbot Ave.
Winnipeg Police say they responded to a call at 1:30 Wednesday morning. They are not currently releasing any more information.
CTV News observed several police cars and forensics on the scene at 8 this morning.
More to come.