Featured
Police investigating after body found in La Barriere Park
Officers on scene at La Barriere Park. (Gary Robson/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 6:58PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 7:01PM CST
A body has been discovered in La Barriere Park.
RCMP said the call came in just after 2 p.m. Tuesday and the body of a male was located in the park, south of the bridge.
RCMP said investigators with the forensic identification unit were sent to the scene.
CTV News will update this story as details become available.