

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg police’s major crime unit is investigating a shooting in the city’s Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m. police received reports that shots were heard in the McGee Street and Wellington Avenue area.

Officers found a 26-year-old man who’d been shot in the 600 block of McGee Street. He was taken to hospital in stable condition where he remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.