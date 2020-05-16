WINNIPEG -- RCMP are investigating the death of a man in the Rural Municipality of West Interlake as a homicide.

According to officers, on May 15, at 11:13 p.m., RCMP received a call about an assault at a home in the West Interlake area.

The victim, a 35-year-old male from Vogar, MB, a small community about 180km north of Winnipeg, was found fatally injured and pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP are investigating his death as a homicide.

Ashern RCMP, along with Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services, continue to investigate.