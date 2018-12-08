

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a woman in connection to a recent homicide.

It happened Thursday at a home on Tyndall Avenue near Shaughnessy Park.

Officers say they arrived to find an injured woman suffering from severe injuries to her upper body.

Lisa Marie Kubica, 38, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police believe the suspect was confronting the victim over past issues when the assault happened.

Phyllis Dawn Pascal, 45, is charged with second degree murder and was detained in custody.

This is the twentieth homicide in Winnipeg this year.

Police say there were 24 homicides in 2017 and 26 in 2016.