Winnipeg police have identified the woman found dead at a home in Elmwood where an officer shot a man last Friday, saying an autopsy has determined she died as a result of homicide.

The woman, Karen Jane Letniak, 48, was found dead at a home in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue after a domestic incident was reported to police.

At the scene, officers got into a confrontation with a man and shot him, police said.

The man remains in hospital in stable condition and police said he will be facing charges.

Investigators believe the man knew Letniak. They’re asking anyone with information about her death, under investigation by officers in the homicide unit, to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.

The shooting aspect of the incident is under investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police officers in the province, on or off duty.