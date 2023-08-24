Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Daliya Young was last seen by her caregivers on the afternoon of Aug. 6 in the West Alexander neighbourhood of Winnipeg. Since then there have been several reported sightings of her in the North End, most recently on Aug. 19.

She is described as being just over five feet tall with a thin build, shoulder length brown/red hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a band logo, a black t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and grey sneakers. She was also carrying a backpack with a cartoon design.

Police are concerned for Young’s safety and are asking anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.