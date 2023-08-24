Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Police are concerned for Young’s safety and are asking anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250. (Source: Winnipeg Police) Police are concerned for Young’s safety and are asking anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250. (Source: Winnipeg Police)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island