WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police make arrest in St. James homicide; continue search for second suspect

    Supplied image of Bryce William Walker. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Supplied image of Bryce William Walker. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

    The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a St. James homicide that took place last month, but continue to search for a second suspect.

    On Tuesday, police announced that Nathan Gatehouse-Gilchrist, 23, was charged with second-degree murder and attempt to commit murder.

    Gatehouse-Gilchrist’s arrest is in connection with a Nov. 5 homicide.

    According to police, two victims were shot in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue.

    One victim, who has been identified as 27-year-old Lawrence Evan Pruden, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries. The other victim survived the shooting.

    Winnipeg police have identified a second suspect in this incident and are asking the public for help in finding him.

    Bryce William Walker, 21, is wanted for second-degree murder and attempt to commit murder.

    He stands 5-5 and weighs about 140 lbs. Residents should not approach Walker as he may be armed.

    Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

    None of the charges in this incident have been proven in court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News