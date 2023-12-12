Police make arrest in St. James homicide; continue search for second suspect

The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a St. James homicide that took place last month, but continue to search for a second suspect.

On Tuesday, police announced that Nathan Gatehouse-Gilchrist, 23, was charged with second-degree murder and attempt to commit murder.

Gatehouse-Gilchrist’s arrest is in connection with a Nov. 5 homicide.

According to police, two victims were shot in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue.

One victim, who has been identified as 27-year-old Lawrence Evan Pruden, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries. The other victim survived the shooting.

Winnipeg police have identified a second suspect in this incident and are asking the public for help in finding him.

Bryce William Walker, 21, is wanted for second-degree murder and attempt to commit murder.

He stands 5-5 and weighs about 140 lbs. Residents should not approach Walker as he may be armed.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

None of the charges in this incident have been proven in court.