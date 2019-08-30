Police make arrest, search for second suspect in Aug. 24 Centennial area homicide
Supplied photo of Shyla Lee Walker.
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 11:22AM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 11:23AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service made an arrest in connection with the Aug. 24 homicide of John Buesnel, but continues to search for a second suspect.
Buesnel was found dead inside a suite in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.
Police said, on Thursday detectives arrested Taylor Lapierre, 24, and charged him with Manslaughter. Lapierre was is in custody.
Police are asking for the public`s help in locating a second suspect in connection to the homicide.
The WPS said an arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been obtained for 31-year-old Shyla Lee Walker.
Walker is five feet three inches and about 110 lbs.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.