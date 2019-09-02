The Winnipeg Police Service has made a second arrest in connection with the August 24 homicide of John Buesnel.

Buesnel, 64, was found dead inside a suite in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday August 24.

Police believe the two suspects, who are sisters, knew Buesnel as an acquaintance and were socializing with him beforehand.

On Aug. 29, detectives arrested Taylor Lapierre, 24, and charged her with manslaughter.

The next day, police obtained a Canada-wide warrant for a second suspect – 31-year-old Shyla Lee Walker of Winnipeg, who is also charged with manslaughter.

Police said around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Walker turned herself in and was taken into custody.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.