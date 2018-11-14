

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has released pictures of two male suspects involved in the robbery of two vehicles from an automotive business last month.

Police said the incident happened on Oct. 23 around 5:45 a.m. when the two suspects went to the business in the 500 block of Grey Street and pried the front door open.

While inside officers said the males stole keys and tools, and then used the keys to take two vehicles, which have now been found.

The incident was captured by video surveillance, and Winnipeg police are releasing images from the video to help identify the suspects.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).