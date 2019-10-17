Police respond to person down in downtown Winnipeg
Police cruisers and police tape could be seen at Ellice Avenue and Vaughn Street Thursday morning, following a call.(Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:53AM CST
Winnipeg police have released few details, with a spokesperson saying at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday emergency services were called to the area for a “medic call of a person down.”
Police remained on scene Thursday morning.