Police responding to homicide on Langside
Police are on the scene of a serious incident in the 400 block of Langside Street. CTV photo/Alex Brown
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 7:26AM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 18, 2019 7:51AM CST
Winnipeg police are on the scene of a homicide in the 400 block of Langside Street Monday morning.
Crews were called to the scene on Sunday around 7 p.m.
Police don't have any further details of the homicide at this time.
More information to come.