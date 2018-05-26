

CTV Winnipeg





Thompson RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 60-year-old Dianne Mae Bignell.

Police said she was last seen around the Juniper Street area of Thompson at 8:30 a.m. on May 17.

Bignell is described as five feet four inches, with a heavy build, grey shoulder length hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police are concerned for her well-being and anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.