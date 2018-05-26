Featured
Police search for missing woman in Thompson
Police are concerned for Bignell's well-being. (Source: Thompson RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 10:28AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, May 26, 2018 10:33AM CST
Thompson RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 60-year-old Dianne Mae Bignell.
Police said she was last seen around the Juniper Street area of Thompson at 8:30 a.m. on May 17.
Bignell is described as five feet four inches, with a heavy build, grey shoulder length hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.
Police are concerned for her well-being and anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.