Police searching for escaped inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution escaped on Wednesday.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), Terry Dutko escaped during an escorted temporary absence in Winnipeg. CSC has contacted the Winnipeg Police Service and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Dutko, 24, is five-foot-eleven and about 240 lbs. He has blue eyes, brown hair and tattoos on his right hand and arm.

Dutko is currently serving a sentence of 11 years, 11 months and 28 days for a number of offences, including robbery.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Winnipeg police.

CSC is investigating the circumstances of this incident and is working with police to find the inmate.