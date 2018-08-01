

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sherisa Robyn Gretsinger was last seen in Winnipeg on the evening of July 15. Police said they have received information that she may have been travelling to Alberta,

Gretsinger is described as 5’6”, with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black Nomads football hoodie, shorts and flip-flops. The WPS noted that she may be wearing glasses.

The police are concerned about Gretsinger’s well-being. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.