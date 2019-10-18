Police searching for missing 21-year old woman
Winnipeg Police are searching for 21-year old Taylor Pryor (Image: Winnipeg Police Service)
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 3:18AM CST
Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year old woman.
Taylor Pryor was last seen at around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, October 17 near University of Manitoba.
She’s described as being 5’ 6” and was last seen wearing prescription, sunglasses, a black jacket, black sweat pants, socks and sandals.
Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information as to where she is to call the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 2204-986-6250.