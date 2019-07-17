

Winnipeg police officers seized numerous guns, nearly 70 grams of meth and thousands in cash during a search of a taxi and North End home on Tuesday.

Police said they executed search warrants at a home in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

A number of people were taken into custody and officers seized the following items:

A sawed-off pump action 12-gauge shotgun;

A sawed-off .22 calibre rifle;

A Beretta-style replica BB gun;

Ammunition;

Bear Spray;

Around 22.5 grams of meth;

Around 4 grams of crack cocaine;

$6,000 in Canadian money.

Police then stopped a cab, which had left the home, by Salter Street and Flora Avenue. Two people were taken into custody.

After searching the cab, police seized:

A stripped-down .22 calibre firearm;

.22 calibre ammunition;

Around 45.5 grams of meth;

Two phones;

Packaging materials.

James Glen Houle, 30; Sheldon Derrach Catcheway, 27; and Vincent Charles Trout, 39, have all been charged with numerous offences. They are in custody.