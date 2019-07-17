Police seize guns, bear spray and drugs during raid of North End home
Winnipeg police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:20PM CST
Winnipeg police officers seized numerous guns, nearly 70 grams of meth and thousands in cash during a search of a taxi and North End home on Tuesday.
Police said they executed search warrants at a home in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue around 7:20 p.m.
A number of people were taken into custody and officers seized the following items:
- A sawed-off pump action 12-gauge shotgun;
- A sawed-off .22 calibre rifle;
- A Beretta-style replica BB gun;
- Ammunition;
- Bear Spray;
- Around 22.5 grams of meth;
- Around 4 grams of crack cocaine;
- $6,000 in Canadian money.
Police then stopped a cab, which had left the home, by Salter Street and Flora Avenue. Two people were taken into custody.
After searching the cab, police seized:
- A stripped-down .22 calibre firearm;
- .22 calibre ammunition;
- Around 45.5 grams of meth;
- Two phones;
- Packaging materials.
James Glen Houle, 30; Sheldon Derrach Catcheway, 27; and Vincent Charles Trout, 39, have all been charged with numerous offences. They are in custody.