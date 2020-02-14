WINNIPEG -- It's been nearly one year since Cynthia Parisian disappeared from a Home Depot in Winnipeg.

Police say they are still searching for Parisian, who was last seen on Feb. 17, 2019 at the Home Depot at 845 Leila Ave. in Winnipeg.

Parisian is described as five foot three with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Parisian's family spoke at a police press conference in August, calling on the public for help.

“She’s not usually known to go missing this long without any family contact,” said Parisian’s youngest sister, Colleen.

In August, police encouraged people to send in any tips they may have, even if it turns out to be a false lead, police said it can still be helpful.

Anyone with information about where Parisian may be is asked to call the missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250 or CrimeStoppers.