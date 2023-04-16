Police tape off riverbank near Waterfront Drive

Winnipeg police have cordoned off a section of riverbank in Point Douglas for an ongoing investigation.

Yellow police tape sectioned off part of the Red River's north riverbank along Waterfront Drive near Curtis Street Saturday evening.

Two police cars remained on scene Sunday morning as the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) search and rescue unit conducted a search of the riverbank.

"I can confirm units remain on scene at this location; however, we have no additional information to provide at this time," said an email to CTV News from the Winnipeg Police Service.

Six WPS investigators in bright safety vests were seen combing through the wooded area Sunday morning.

Police had also closed off the corner of Higgins Avenue and Curtis Street one block away from the river.

Later Sunday afternoon the WPS drone was being used to search the area, and a dive team was working in the river.

This is a developing story. CTV News Winnipeg will update it as more details become available.