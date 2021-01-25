WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba police watchdog is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Jan. 22 in Morden, Man.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) was notified a day later about the incident involving the Morden Police Service.

The IIU was told around midnight on Jan. 22 an officer with Morden police tried to pull a vehicle over, but the people in the vehicle fled.

The officer pursued the vehicle but stopped due to safety reasons. The officer later found the vehicle on its side in a field.

The driver and a passenger were found outside the vehicle and were taken to hospital. The passenger later died from his injuries.

The IIU has taken over the investigation as the incident involved a fatality.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has video footage that could help with the investigation, they are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU will not provide any other details during the investigation.