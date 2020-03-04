WINNIPEG -- The area surrounding Polo Park Mall could soon be in for a total revamp.

At a public hearing Tuesday night, councillors voted in favour of amending land-use rules so residences can be built on the site -- moving the proposed development one step closer to reality.

Residential development isn’t currently allowed in the area due to the proximity to flight paths. The area is in an airport vicinity designation, which is intended to limit noise complaints.

The matter will now go to the city’s property and development committee. City council will have final say on the matter.

NEW IMAGES SHOW DEVELOPMENT PLANS

Cadillac Fairview and Shindico co-own the property and want to develop multi-family buildings in the area, which includes the old stadium site.

The companies want the city to change the airport vicinity designation in order to move forward with their plans.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority has said it is opposed to the designation change over concerns of increased noise complaints.

CTV News Winnipeg reported last week that a report to the Assiniboia Community Committee said this application should be rejected, because the plan “poses a threat to the 24-hour operations of the Winnipeg Airport.”



-With files from CTV's Jeff Keele and Kayla Rosen.