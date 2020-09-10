WINNIPEG -- Red River College is confirming a positive COVID-19 test among a worker on a construction site at the college.

The school announced Thursday morning it received notification of a positive COVID-19 test for a worker with one of the sub-contractors working at the Innovation Centre construction site.

"The College immediately informed RRC employees who regularly work at the construction site, and sent them home to self-isolate and contact officials at Health Links," a statement from the college reads. "The construction site was immediately closed for deep cleaning and all workers on site were sent home."

The college said they've received an advisory from Public Health that the risk of exposure to the employees or workers on the site was "extremely low" in this instance. The college said it will work with the construction companies to ensure the site is disinfected before work resumes.

"Because the situation is limited to the construction site, and no other College facilities, it will not affect the delivery of our programs and services at any of our campuses," the college said.

Red River College started its fall term on Aug. 31. It has implemented several plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including dividing apprenticeship students into cohorts to meet physical distancing requirements.

Masks are also mandatory on campus for students and staff.

Manitoba has reported 1,365 cases of COVID-19 since March 12.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger.