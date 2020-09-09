WINNIPEG -- Two more businesses in Winnipeg, including a club and a hookah lounge, have been slapped with hefty fines for allegedly breaking COVID-19 public health orders.

According to the province, the World Famous Palomino Club, located at 436 Main Street, was given two fines of $2,542 on August 31.

The province said the fines were handed out for breaking the special measures regarding physical distancing between patrons, which were put in place by the chief public health officer on July 21, and August 14.

7 Arabian Dreams, a hookah lounge located at 775 Corydon Avenue, was also given a $2,542 fine on August 27, for breaking the special measures which were put in place by the chief public health officer on July 25.

"Namely allowing the use of hookah on the premises," the province said in its health protection report.

These are the latest names to be added to a growing list of businesses in Manitoba to face COVID-19 fines.

In August the Siraj Café and Lounge, located at 720 Corydon Ave, had to pay $10,000 in fines for allegedly breaking the public health orders a second time.

READ MORE: Winnipeg restaurant fined more than $10K over alleged COVID-19 violations

Other businesses that have been fined since the pandemic started include the Mount Royal Hotel, the Windsor Hotel, Lee's Buffet, the Westwood Inn, Ramallah Café After Hours, the Pony Corral, Arabesque Hookah Café and Lounge, Daughter on Call, Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant, Executive Bath, Sung’s Restaurant, Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT’s Club, California Nails, and Ruby Nail Bar and Chaise Corydon.

The province can issue fines of $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations for defying health orders.

CTV News has reached out to the Palomino Club and 7 Arabian Dreams for comment.

-with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen