WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are warning people of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a church in Winnipeg last week.

In the province’s COVID-19 bulletin released on Monday, the potential exposure occurred on March 4 at St. Andrews Ukrainian Church, located at 160 Euclid Avenue, between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. During the news conference, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said there could be as many as 40 contacts involved.

“In this certain circumstance, we were able to identify a number of the close contacts, but we were unable to identify and contact all of them,” he said. “Being a higher-risk setting, we decided to make a public disclosure, so all of those people would be aware.”

Roussin said the event might have been a funeral, and he was not sure if the event was held in contravention of public health orders.

From Feb. 12 to March 5, places of worship in Manitoba were allowed to hold services at 10 per cent capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower. Since March 5, the limit has increased to 25 per cent or 100 people, whichever is lower.

The province said people concerned about their exposure or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 to be screened and see if a COVID-10 test is required.