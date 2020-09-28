WINNIPEG -- On top of the 39 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba on Monday, public health officials also announced two new possible exposures.

One possible exposure occurred at the Denny’s on Portage Avenue. The exposure is from September 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and September 20 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The other possible exposure is at XXI Lounge on Pembina Highway. The exposure took place on September 18 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and September 19 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The province said only individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should go for testing, unless recommended by public health officials.

Individuals with symptoms are asked to seek testing as soon as possible once symptoms are present.