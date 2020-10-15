WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers are being warned about two potential exposure incidents to COVID-19 on Winnipeg Transit.

The first incident happened on Monday, Oct. 5, while the second happened on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The province said on both days the passenger was riding route 55 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The passenger got on the bus at St. Mary Avenue and Garry Street and got off at Lyndale Drive at St. Mary's Road.

The province said drivers are notified anytime there is a COVID exposure so they can take the proper follow-up measures.

Winnipeg Transit riders are required to wear a mask when riding the bus and are asked to follow guidelines which include maintaining reasonable separation from other riders, practicing good hand hygiene, and not boarding a bus that is full.

If someone has any COVID-19 symptoms, they are being told not to ride transit and seek further information about testing.