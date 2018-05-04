A new report says pot store owners should not have to go through a public hearing to set up shop in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg’s administration is recommending marijuana outlets be permitted the same way other retail sales, including liquor, are allowed. This means a public hearing would not be required unless a significant variance was part of the development.

The report suggests provincial officials review proposed locations to ensure they’re not in close proximity to schools, recreation centres and places of worship.

“The Public Service is confident in this process given that the Province has demonstrated sound judgement and care with the placement of liquor stores throughout communities across the City,” the report says.

It also says stores should be required to follow stringent licensing rules including age restrictions, having non see-through windows, controlled access, basic signage and a high-end shopping environment with a bright open concept.

The report says the province is allowing up to 16 stores in Winnipeg.