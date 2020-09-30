WINNIPEG -- A daycare in Winnipeg has been listed by the province as having a potential exposure to COVID-19.

In Wednesday's provincial COVID-19 bulletin, health officials warned of a potential exposure at the Les Enfants Précieux Child-care Centre, located on Kenny Street in Winnipeg.

The daycare is connected to École Précieux-Sang, which reported a potential exposure on September 18. The infectious individual attended the daycare on the same day.

"Based on the public health investigation, this exposure was assessed to be low risk and the infection is not believed to have been acquired at the school or daycare," a letter to parents from the Winnipeg Regional Health authority states.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE AT FIRST NATION, WINNIPEG RESTAURANT

Health officials also announced two other potential exposures in Manitoba.

One potential exposure occurred at La Roca restaurant, located at 155 Smith Street in Winnipeg, on September 26. The exposure occurred from approximately 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The other potential exposure occurred at the Pentecostal House of Prayer on Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation on September 27, from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Health officials said if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested as soon as possible.