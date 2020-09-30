WINNIPEG -- As the prime minister and health officials across the have declared that the country is in the second wave of COVID-19, the concern regarding the pandemic has started to grow.

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute found the majority of Canadians fear the worst is yet to come when it comes to the health impacts of COVID-19.

This is a big change to how people were feeling a couple of months ago according to the research. Back in June, 59 per cent of people felt the worst of the health impacts were over.

Comparing the time frames in Manitoba, 45 per cent thought the worst was yet to come, while 77 per cent believe the worst could still happen.

Also compared to June, 69 per cent of people now have concerns that they will contract COVID-19, while in June that number was at 46 per cent.

Of those who are "very concerned" about contracting the disease, 35 per cent are people 55 years of age and older, while 18 to 34-year-olds are only at 13 per cent.

Concern does seem to be much higher about friends and family getting COVID-18 as 81 per cent fear that result.

In Manitoba specifically, 66 per cent of people surveyed fear they will get sick, while 76 per cent fear their friends or family will.

MENTAL HEALTH DURING THE PANDEMIC

Despite the concerns that are being raised, there is a bit of good news during the pandemic.

Of people surveyed, 58 per cent said their overall mental health is good, while another 15 per cent say their mental health is great.

However, 34 per cent of women between the ages of 35 and 54 said their mental health is not good and they are having a pretty tough time with things.

That number is also fairly high for women between the ages of 18 and 34.

In Manitoba, 24 per cent of people asked said their mental health hasn't been good in the past few weeks.

ECONOMIC DAMAGE FROM THE PANDEMIC

Looking at the economic side of things during the pandemic, Canadians are not very optimistic about the economic impacts with 73 per cent feeling the worst is yet to come.

Compared to June, 49 per cent of people surveyed felt the worst was yet to come.

In Manitoba, 71 per cent of people think things will get worse, which is up from the 50 per cent mark in June.

The survey was conducted online from Sept. 23 to 25 and had a sample of 1,660 Canadian adults.

A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of plus/minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Discrepancies on totals would be a result of rounding.