    • Potential for baseball-sized hail as severe thunderstorm warnings hit Manitoba

    Several thunderstorms rocked southern parts of Manitoba early Saturday morning, and more wet weather could be on the way. (Submitted by Kat Hedges) Several thunderstorms rocked southern parts of Manitoba early Saturday morning, and more wet weather could be on the way. (Submitted by Kat Hedges)
    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for southern parts of the province.

    A warning is in effect for the RMs of Armstrong, and Victoria, as well as the municipalities of Norfolk Treherne and North Norfolk.

    According to ECCC meteorologist Justin Shaer, a storm heading toward Austin, Man., could produce baseball-sized hail.

    “We received a report of (golf ball-sized) hail so far, but by all indications, there’s much larger hail within this thunderstorm,” Shaer told CTV News.

    Earlier Saturday, ECCC reported wind gusts of up to 106 km/h in the Austin area, while Oak Bluff, Man., received loonie-sized hail.

    A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Winnipeg, and stretches from Saskatchewan Point all the way to Emerson, near the U.S. border.

    Shaer also said the heat and humidity are contributing to the risk of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

    “We could see some activity over western Manitoba and that could roll into the Red River Valley in Winnipeg in the overnight hours and early Monday morning hours as well,” Shaer said.

    ECCC recommends people stay up to date on the latest forecast, along with watches and warnings.

