A natural gas leak forced a number of evacuations in the Polo Park area and shut down streets on Thursday through to Friday morning.

As of Friday at 10:15 a.m. Manitoba Hydro said the evacuation has been lifted, gas levels are safe and all power has been restored.

#mboutage update: Evacuation in Polo Park area has been lifted. Gas levels are safe. All customers have power restored. On behalf of @cityofwinnipeg, @wpgpolice, and our crews, we appreciate your patience as we've dealt with this emergency situation. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 13, 2018

Empress Street was closed between Maroons Road and Ellice Avenue, and St.Matthews Avenue was closed between Milt Stegall Drive and Strathcona Street.

All the businesses in the vicinity were evacuated, including Toys"R"Us, the Canad Inns hotel and Home Depot, as well as CF Polo Park mall.

Crews continue to investigate the cause of the leak.

