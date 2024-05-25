Power restored in Canterbury Park after pole top fire: Manitoba Hydro

People living in Winnipeg’s Canterbury Park neighbourhood – east of Murdoch MacKay Collegiate – were without power for a couple hours on Saturday afternoon.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Manitoba Hydro said the cause is a “pole top fire.” According to Hydro’s website, more than 2,100 customers were affected by the outage, which started around 12:40 p.m.

Manitoba Hydro restored power in the area by 2:45 p.m.