

CTV Winnipeg





The people of Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., are concerned over drug use in their community and what they believe are property-related crimes.

“Has the meth problem really affected the community? Yes,” said Glen Reitlo of the Manitoba RCMP.

The town, located about an hour and half northeast of Winnipeg, held a forum on Sunday with residents, RCMP and town officials to discuss a solution. This gave residents the opportunity to share their stories and ask questions to the Mounties.

The meeting was organized by Courtney Martin after her parents’ home was broken into.

She said residents don’t want to be having the same meeting a year from now.

“We’re trying to get help when we need it,” she said.

The RCMP suggested the residents develop a community watch with citizens on patrol. Organizers said they plan to look to other communities with community watches in place to help develop the program.