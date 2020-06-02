WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning regarding a provincial risk recognition program.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last month, the premier announced Manitoba would partner with the federal government to provide $120 million in additional compensation for frontline workers.

Monday marked the beginning of Phase Two of Manitoba’s economic reopening, allowing facilities such as nail salons, gyms, and spas to resume operations under strict guidelines.

Health officials also announced three cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba last week have been linked to two truck drivers and a temporary foreign worker.

To date, there have been 295 cases of the virus in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.