WINNIPEG -- The private contractor that provides service for Winnipeg’s Transit Plus program has voted to join the Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 (ATU).

Operators at AB Transit voted to join the union and said they are working together to improve working conditions within the company.

“This is a victory for workers, who are transporting our most vulnerable citizens in Winnipeg on a daily basis,” said James Van Gerwen, vice president of ATU 1505, in a news release. “We want to see fair working conditions for these workers, who currently do not receive any benefits including lunch or bathroom breaks, protection from injury on the job as well working with unrealistic schedules that are unfair to both Transit Plus clients and operators."

The vote was held by the Manitoba Labour Board on Feb. 28 and the results were shared on March 4.

The ATU said it is looking forward to working with both AB Transit and Winnipeg Transit to make sure the proper working conditions are included in the first collective agreement.

The union added it will be meeting with the new members over the coming weeks to prepare work for negotiations.

"We want to welcome these new members to the ATU family," said Van Gerwen. "We promise that we will fight to ensure that they are afforded the rights and protections that every worker deserves.”