Private lab to help Manitoba process COVID-19 test results
The Manitoba government confirmed on Wednesday that it reached an agreement with a private lab to process COVID-19 test results.
A spokesperson with the Department of Central Services said an agreement has been finalized with BioScision Diagnostics Inc., an accredited human diagnostic laboratory in Winnipeg.
This news comes as the province is experiencing high demand for COVID-19 testing.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to BioScision for comment.