    • Proposed pharmaceutical plant near Bird’s Hill Provincial Park causing concern from residents

    A rendering of the proposed Mittal Pharmaceuticals plant near Highway 59 in Manitoba (Source: Mittal Canada) A rendering of the proposed Mittal Pharmaceuticals plant near Highway 59 in Manitoba (Source: Mittal Canada)
    Residents who live near Bird’s Hill Park are opposing a proposed pharmaceutical plant to be constructed near the provincial park’s entrance.

    Mittal Canada Pharmaceuticals are looking to build the plant outside of Winnipeg off Highway 59 in the RM of St. Clements. The plant, which would range between 15,000 and 20,000 square feet, would manufacture pharmaceutical drugs, such as insulin and naloxone.

    A petition was launched April 3, by residents, and has received just under 1,100 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

    “Our backyards, where we enjoy peaceful moments with family and friends, will be overshadowed by this massive plant,” the petition reads. “Our commute to work will become more hazardous due to increased traffic from heavy vehicles associated with the factory operations. The streets where our children and grandchildren play freely may no longer be safe or quiet.”

    The petition said residents are also concerned about the proximity to the provincial park, and the possible impact on air quality and water quality.

    A video on Mittal Canada’s website about the proposed project said the location was chosen as it had what they were looking for, including easy access to market routes.

    “With well-connected road networks, our location features a hassle-free daily commute for our future workforce, promoting productivity and employee satisfaction,” the video state, adding that the site offers “robust sewer infrastructure”, which is crucial for wastewater management.

    The new plant is not a done deal, and would need to be approved by the RM of St. Clements before construction. The proposed section of land for the plant would also have to rezoned from agriculture to industrial.

    CTV Winnipeg has reached out to Mittal for comment.

