

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba Government and Travel Manitoba have newly designated seven destinations as ‘Star Attractions’.

This designation is used for attractions, parks or casinos that have the potential to appeal to visitors from outside the local area.

The seven new Star Attraction are:

Island Park, Portage La Prairie

Living Prairie Museum, Winnipeg

Flin Flon Station Museum, Flin Flon

Farmery Estate Brewery, Neepawa

Falcon Ridge Ski Slopes, Falcon Beach

Sand Hills Casino, Carberry

Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame, Winnipeg

“Manitoba is home to many unique and vibrant tourism attractions in all regions of the province,” said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen in a news release. “They offer incredible experiences for Manitobans and visitors alike.”

To date, 63 locations have been given this designation.

“The Star Attractions program ensures marketing support for great tourism attractions in Manitoba,” said Colin Ferguson, president and CEO of Travel Manitoba, in the news release.

“Travel Manitoba highlights the Star Attractions in its annual Inspiration Guide, online and in various marketing programs. The designation makes it even easier for visitors to discover noteworthy tourism attractions.”