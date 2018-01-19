

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba Community Services Council received a letter last week that the Province is cutting its funding for administration.

For 34 years the arms-length organization has assisted 10,000 community groups and acted as a non-partisan middleman, assessing and approving grants for non-profits.

On Friday, the Manitoba Government released this statement: “The decision was made to eliminate administration duplication and streamline access to government grants. Department staff have met with the Manitoba Community Services Council and discussions about next steps are still ongoing.”

The St. Matthews Maryland Community Ministry has relied on the M-C-S-C for funding, and now with the recent funding cut, the ministry has put their kitchen renovation on hold.

The ministry feeds 75 to 100 people each day, and the MCSC funding was going to be used to purchase industrial sized appliances and extend counter space.

The MCSC met with government officials Friday afternoon. Chairman Jay Boaz says he didn’t receive any clarification to what the future may hold, but talks will continue next week.