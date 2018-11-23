

The Canadian Press





The Manitoba government says it wants a cut from the sale of legal recreational marijuana.

For a start, retailers will be asked to pay six per cent of their gross sales.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says the money -- which it calls a social responsibility fee -- will go into a fund that will help pay for health and safety programs.

The proposal was introduced in the legislature yesterday and if passed would go into effect in January, with the first payment due in June 2020.